This Kid Drained A Half-Court Buzzer-Beater During A Halftime Scrimmage In Washington

01.09.19 51 mins ago

Twitter/@NBA

Halftime entertainment really runs the gamut in the NBA. With more than 4o home games throughout any given season, it’s hard to fill all those open slots for in-arena activities. It’s a grab-bag, and it’s often hit or miss.

There are baby races, Tic-Tac-Toe competitions that make you question the cognitive abilities of those involved, musical performances, the rise and fall of Red Panda, Hot Sauce from And-1 going head-to-head against Darren Rovell, and obligatory half-court shots for large sums of cash.

On Wednesday in Washington, fans were treated to something a little different for a change as they had a pair of local youth basketball teams scrimmage, and boy did it end with a bang as a young baller named R.J. drained a buzzer-beater from half-court to seal the win for his squad.

Around The Web

TAGSJOHN WALLWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 2 days ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP