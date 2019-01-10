Twitter/@NBA

Halftime entertainment really runs the gamut in the NBA. With more than 4o home games throughout any given season, it’s hard to fill all those open slots for in-arena activities. It’s a grab-bag, and it’s often hit or miss.

There are baby races, Tic-Tac-Toe competitions that make you question the cognitive abilities of those involved, musical performances, the rise and fall of Red Panda, Hot Sauce from And-1 going head-to-head against Darren Rovell, and obligatory half-court shots for large sums of cash.

On Wednesday in Washington, fans were treated to something a little different for a change as they had a pair of local youth basketball teams scrimmage, and boy did it end with a bang as a young baller named R.J. drained a buzzer-beater from half-court to seal the win for his squad.