Klay Thomoson Had A Hilariously Nonsensical Answer To An On-Court Interview

12.15.18 45 mins ago

Getty Image

On-court interviews are hard. Not everyone can have the awkward yet entertaining grace of Gregg Popovich when the sideline reporter asks questions between quarters. Klay Thompson is usually pretty good at them, though he was not on Friday night.

The Warriors traveled to Sacramento to play the Kings, who welcomed the terrestrial basketball champions with a fun introduction video. Once all that was settled, though, there was a game to talk about. During a stoppage in play, Kerith Burke asked Klay Thompson a question.

“Klay what are you noticing about the energy and the ball movement tonight that’s helping you unlock the three ball?” Burke asked.

Thompson’s thoughts must have been elsewhere, though, as the response was a bit delayed and didn’t exactly make much sense.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Klay Thompson#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKlay Thompson

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP