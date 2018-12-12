Steph Curry Says He Was Joking When He Said Humans Have Never Been To The Moon

12.12.18

In the least surprising news of the day, Steph Curry, who in what was surely coincidental timing announced the release of of his latest signature sneaker on Tuesday night, revealed that he doesn’t actually believe the conspiracy theory that humans have never been been to the moon. In fact, while people are mad about it, Curry says it was obvious that he was being lighthearted.

Curry spoke to Nick Friedell of ESPN about his recent comments on the Winging It podcast in which he pushed one of the more well-known conspiracy theories out there. As Curry explained, he was trying to get publicity before his newest signature sneaker from Under Armour dropped poke fun at those who took his comments seriously.

“Obviously I was joking when I was talking on the podcast,” Curry said. “I was silently protesting how stupid it was that people actually took that quote and made it law as, ‘Oh my God, he’s a fake moon landing truther,’ whatever you want to call it, yada, yada, yada. So I was silently protesting that part about it, how the story took a life of its own.”

