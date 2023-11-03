One of the big issues the NBA is facing with the inaugural In-Season Tournament is convincing people how the whole thing works. While the clip was ultimately pretty funny, the sentiment shared by Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland is someone common: It’s a new thing, and it’s not 100 percent clear to the casual fan how it all works.

There have been plenty of attempts at explaining the whole thing — if you would like to read ours, you can go ahead and do that right here. But the New York Knicks decided to try something a little bit different in their attempt to lay out how it works, as the team enlisted my fellow Italian-American from the tri-state area Cugine to walk their fans through what’s going to happen over the next few weeks and what could happen if New York advances to the knockout portion of the tournament.

Pure class. @meals_by_cug breaks down the @NBA In-Season tournament ahead of tonight’s game 🤌 pic.twitter.com/xapt9Wd0yQ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 3, 2023

The Knicks will be one of the first teams to kick off the In-Season Tournament when it begins on Friday night. In one of the headline matchups during the first night of group play, New York is traveling to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and the Bucks. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.