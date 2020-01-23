The Knicks play in what many consider to be the greatest arena in the NBA. Madison Square Garden is known as the Mecca of basketball, and when you play well in MSG you’re remembered forever. It’s just a shame that for the past two decades the Knicks themselves have hardly lived up to the expectations the arena and franchise have set for itself. The Knicks are a laughingstock, widely considered one of the worst run franchises in the NBA.

Despite the best efforts of the organization, there is still a certain, inescapable mystique to being in the Garden. It’s why so many superstar caliber players speak so fondly of MSG when they get the chance to play there on the road, but for Knicks fans, it has to be pure torture. NBA stars regularly speak about how much they love New York and MSG, but when the opportunity arises to possibly sign with the Knicks in free agency, they choose somewhere else. Each summer, the Knicks go in with the hope that the brand and city will carry them, but for more than two decades, it simply hasn’t worked out. Every team has its misses in free agency, but few teams miss as consistently as the Knicks do.

For many teams, landing a star in free agency is a pie in the sky dream. One that’s assuredly not going to happen, so when it doesn’t it’s easier to move on. But for the Knicks, the glimmer of hope is always just bright enough to believe it could happen because players talk about how great it is to play in New York. Star players fawning over New York and the idea of playing in Madison Square Garden is a time honored tradition of the last 25 years, starting with the GOAT and passed on through generations of living legends.

Michael Jordan

Jordan had the entire world at his fingertips when he entered free agency in 1996. He could go anywhere he wanted and do whatever he wanted. He had already left the NBA once to give playing baseball a try, but when he returned he was still the GOAT and the biggest draw on the planet. He was also almost a member of the Knicks.

The story is fairly well known by now, but Jordan was trying to pressure the Bulls into giving him a new contract and keep the team he liked around him. The Bulls were considering trading Scottie Pippen, but in the end, they didn’t and Jordan re-signed in Chicago. To show how real the idea of Jordan leaving was, the Chicago Tribune ran a story after Jordan re-signed with the headline “NEARLY A KNICK.” It was that close, with the Bulls ultimately topping the Knicks reported offer of $25 million (that was in part an endorsement deal tied into his NBA salary). It was also the beginning of two decades of stars teasing the Knicks and their fans with non-stop “What If’s?”

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history, but when he entered the NBA he wasn’t an immediate success. Injuries and questions about his size led to teams being unsure of what he would be someday. He would end up signing a four-year extension with the Warriors in 2012 for only $44 million. Not big numbers for the future star he would become, but it makes sense in context at the time. Later that season Curry would be seen scoring 54 points in MSG while he shimmied across the floor, announcing his presence as one of the league’s elite offensive players.

Curry was drafted by the Warriors at No. 7 in the NBA Draft. Right behind them at No. 8? Well naturally that would be the Knicks. According to Curry, that’s where he wanted to play, but the Warriors ruined that dream and picked him anyways. The Knicks ended up with Jordan Hill while Curry went on to become a legend in the Bay. You can’t really blame the Knicks for missing on Curry — that title belongs to the Timberwolves that took two point guards with the fifth and sixth picks ahead of him — but it hurts nonetheless knowing that he had New York circled but never ended up there.

Kemba Walker

When players say they made their name in Madison Square Garden they usually mean they had a big performance there while they were already an NBA player, but it was their performance in MSG that put everyone on notice. For Walker, MSG played a pivotal role in his career, but it was before he was when he was a college star at UCONN during the 2011 Big East Tournament. Walker had one of the most magical runs ever when he led UCONN through the Big East Tournament and the NCAA Tournament on the way to a title. To make things even more special for Walker he grew up in the New York area. He’s a New York kid playing in an arena he grew up dreaming about. A perfect candidate to one day join the Knicks.

Walker spent the first eight years of his NBA career in Charlotte, but everyone always looked back to that magical run in MSG. Every time he came to New York it was a point of discussion. Will Walker eventually head home to the Knicks? When it became obvious that Walker was going to leave Charlotte this past summer, the immediate destination in everyone’s mind was the Knicks, via Posting and Toasting.