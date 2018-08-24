Getty Image

Kobe Bryant had quite a few fantastic moments over the course of his 20-year NBA career and, to celebrate his 40th birthday on Aug. 23, many in the basketball world remembered some of them fondly. The NBA celebrated the moment with a look back to the 40 best dunks of Bryant’s career and even Kobe himself leaned into the birthday festivities with an extremely Kobe shirt choice. All told, it was a proper commemoration for one of the game’s best and fun was had by all.

Then, the Detroit Pistons got involved.

Famously, the Pistons upended Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals. The organization elected to remind Bryant of one of his lowest on-court moments as a professional basketball player as a way to “celebrate” his birthday.