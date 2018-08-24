The Pistons Trolled Kobe Bryant By Reminding Him Of The 2004 Finals On His Birthday

#Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers
08.23.18 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Kobe Bryant had quite a few fantastic moments over the course of his 20-year NBA career and, to celebrate his 40th birthday on Aug. 23, many in the basketball world remembered some of them fondly. The NBA celebrated the moment with a look back to the 40 best dunks of Bryant’s career and even Kobe himself leaned into the birthday festivities with an extremely Kobe shirt choice. All told, it was a proper commemoration for one of the game’s best and fun was had by all.

Then, the Detroit Pistons got involved.

Famously, the Pistons upended Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals. The organization elected to remind Bryant of one of his lowest on-court moments as a professional basketball player as a way to “celebrate” his birthday.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#LA Lakers
TAGSDETROIT PISTONSKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP