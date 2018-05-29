Kobe Bryant Will Release A Book With Introductions By Phil Jackson And Pau Gasol

Life after basketball has been pretty good for Kobe Bryant. The future Hall of Fame inductee has found success on screens big and small — his short film, Dear Basketball, earned him an Academy Award for Best Animated Short, while his show on ESPN+, Detail, has given hoops fans the unique insight into the game that you can only get with someone as obsessed with the craft as Bryant.

But Kobe isn’t apparently happy with just television and films. Bryant announced that his next venture will be in the world of print, as he tweeted out details about his new book, The Mamba Mentality: How I Play. It’s slated to come out in October, and features introductions by two people who know him well: Phil Jackson and Pau Gasol.

