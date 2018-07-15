Kobe Fans Gave Some Truly Ridiculous Quotes About LeBron To The ‘New York Times’

07.14.18 2 Comments

For the most part, it’s a pretty exciting time to be a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers. After being not particularly good for a few years, the Lakers secured the services of LeBron James during the 2018 free agent period. They’ve added some players around him, and in tandem with the team’s young talent, Los Angeles is primed to make the postseason in 2019 for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign.

However, there is a subsection of Lakers fans who are a bit conflicted about James coming to town: Kobe Bryant stans. Bryant, in addition to being one of the best players in franchise history, was rivals with James for some time, so there is an preexisting bias that some people have.

Having said that, there are some Bryant fans who are legitimately not happy about LeBron. We know this because Scott Cacciola of the New York Times spoke to a handful of them at the NBA Summer League, and hoo boy, did these folks have some takes. Here are some of my favorites:

  • “I don’t even know where to start. He’s such a diva sometimes.”
  • “Don’t get me wrong: He’s good. Maybe I’ll feel differently once he wins a championship for the Lakers.”
  • “I’m not a fan of LeBron.”
  • “He was a whiny baby.”
  • “I never liked him. I always thought he seemed really cocky.”

