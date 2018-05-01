Kyle Lowry Wants To Build On The Pacers’ Blueprint To Slow Down LeBron

05.01.18

The Toronto Raptors find themselves in familiar territory as they prepare to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night. For the past two years in a row, the Cavs have been their postseason albatross, easily eliminating them from the playoffs as they folded in the face of LeBron’s dominance.

Yet this year’s Cavs are more vulnerable than ever, and the Raptors, to their credit, have systematically transformed their style of play to better fit the pace-and-space era. And in light of Cleveland’s struggles against Indiana in round one, Toronto enters this series as the prohibitive favorites. On paper, at least.

The Raptors’ biggest challenge is likely going to be a psychological one. They are a categorically different team from last year, when the Cavs bullied them right out of the playoffs in a four-game sweep in round two. But they still have to prove that they won’t cower in the face of the monolith that is LeBron James.

