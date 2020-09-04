Getty Image
Kyle Lowry Gave A Powerfully Kyle Lowry Quote About Getting Kneed Below The Belt

The Toronto Raptors were on the receiving end of a miracle on Thursday evening. With the team down by two with half a second left and a 3-0 series deficit to the Boston Celtics staring them in the face, Kyle Lowry lofted a pass over Tacko Fall to the other side of the court, where OG Anunoby was wide open. Anunoby got off a clean shot, it went in, and suddenly, the defending champs found themselves right back in the series.

It wasn’t quite miraculous, but it was really, really close. What was miraculous was how Lowry stayed in the game at all, as dude accidentally took a knee directly where the sun don’t shine from Celtics guard Brad Wanamaker. You can probably tell how that went by the picture at the top of this post.

Still, Lowry played all but 91 seconds on Thursday night and, somehow, did not come out of the game after that. Following the game, Lowry was asked about the incident and spelled it out in the most Kyle Lowry way possible.

Lowry had himself one heck of a game against Boston — he led the Raptors in scoring (31 points on 13-for-23 shooting) and assists (eight) while hauling in six rebounds and somehow seeing Anunoby despite a guy who is, in his words, 7’12 on him. Despite that, the fact that he was able to withstand that is something else.

