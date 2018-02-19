Getty Image

Kyrie Irving got trolled on the Saturday before the NBA All-Star Game. While meeting with members of the media after the All-Star practice, Stephen Jackson sauntered his way through the scrum holding a globe, spinning it around and pointing out its shape to the NBA’s most famous flat earther.

Irving was a good sport about the whole thing, laughing sheepishly and saying he’d autograph Jackson’s globe for him once they were away from the cameras. It was the latest in what has been a weird year for Irving, one which has featured a bunch of people calling him out for his (inaccurate) beliefs.

But at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, someone decided to pay tribute to Irving. Check out this customized Celtics uniform, which features Irving’s number and a nod to what he learned by scrolling through Instagram one day.