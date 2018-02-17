Getty Image

Feb. 17 is a big day in the basketball world. The obvious reason for this is that it’s Michael Jordan‘s birthday, but the more under the radar reason why it’s such a big deal is that it was the day in 2017 when Kyrie Irving let everyone know he believes the earth is flat.

The last year has featured a whole lot of people disagreeing with Irving for his public stance, which he came to after watching a bunch of videos on Instagram. Through it all, Irving has been steadfast, to the point that he actually made Bill Nye the Science Guy mad.

The best piece of Irving-related trolling came on Saturday during the NBA All-Star media day. Irving was meeting with the press when Stephen Jackson sauntered through the crowd with a globe and started spinning it around.