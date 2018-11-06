Getty Image

Jamal Murray set a new career-high on Monday night with 48 points as the Nuggets took down the Celtics in Denver by a final of 115-107. Murray was 19-of-30 from the field and hit 5-of-11 three-point attempts in the game, lighting up the normally stout Boston defense.

Those shooting numbers could’ve looked slightly better had Murray not made a last possession effort to get to 50 points, as he hoisted a 28-footer just before the buzzer to try and cross that magical milestone number.