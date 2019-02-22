Kyrie Irving Wore A New York Times ‘Truth’ Shirt After Celtics-Bucks

02.22.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kyrie Irving may have his differences with the sports media that covers him, but he certainly supports clothing made by the New York Times.

Irving has made headlines in the past few weeks for, well, just being friendly toward Kevin Durant. Both of them can enter free agency this summer and the consistent rumors are that both may want to play for the New York Knicks. Those rumors and questions about free agency have bothered Irving, who has responded to questions about teaming up with Durant by getting quite irritated.

Despite his near-constant sparring with and scolding of the press, it seems he’s a fan of at least one newspaper. Thursday night the Celtics played a road game against the Milwaukee Bucks in a contest that almost certainly will serve as a preview to the Eastern Conference postseason. It was a close game, with Irving getting the last shot for the Bucks. The shot didn’t fall, and Irving faced the media on Thursday night wearing a Times shirt.

