LaceDarius Dunn: Making It Rain In Waco

03.09.09 9 years ago

If the Baylor Bears want to make it out of the Big 12 Tournament and into the Big Dance, their hopes rest on the shoulders of LaceDarius Dunn. As the second leading scorer on a team that boasts all five starters averaging double figures, Dunn is one of the best sophomores in the country. To read his whole story, head over to BallersNetwork.com.

TAGSBAYLOR BEARSDimeMagLaceDarius Dunn

