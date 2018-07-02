Two-Time NBA Champion JaVale McGee Will Join LeBron James And The Lakers

#2018 NBA Free Agency #LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.01.18 15 mins ago

Getty Image

The Lakers had a very active Sunday night as they filled out the majority of their roster with free agent signings. The biggest, of course, was LeBron James choosing to come to Los Angeles for the next four years in a league-altering move.

However, L.A. still had a lot of cap space to utilize before they were done in free agency and with Paul George staying in Oklahoma City they got to work on filling out the roster with veterans on 1-year deals. Lance Stephenson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were the first two to agree to deals to spend a season with LeBron in Staples Center, with Stephenson being an interesting choice to say the least.

The Lakers weren’t done there, though, as they swiped center JaVale McGee away from the defending NBA champion Warriors on a 1-year minimum deal, which indicates that his time in Golden State had run its course from the Warriors’ perspective.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Free Agency#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyJAVALE MCGEELA LAKERSLeBron James

