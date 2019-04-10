Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers need a new president of basketball operations after Tuesday night’s stunning announcement from Magic Johnson that he was stepping down from his post, two years after taking over.

Johnson held court with the assembled media in L.A. in a surprise press conference that no one was expecting. Magic hadn’t informed owner Jeanie Buss, star LeBron James, or anyone else in the organization of his decision before gathering the media to let the public know.

The Hall of Famer explained he just wasn’t having fun in his position, and wanted to go back to being him without the handcuffs that come from being an official team representative — he on multiple occasions cited tampering violations and not being able to tweet like he wanted to. It was a shocking announcement and leaves the Lakers in need of a new leader entering a critical offseason.