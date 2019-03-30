The Lakers Will Shut LeBron James Down For The Rest Of The Season So His Groin Can ‘Fully Heal’

03.30.19

With six games left for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018-19 campaign, LeBron James’ season is coming to an end. The team announced in a statement that James will be shut down for the remainder of the year on the heels of the Lakers’ 129-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

According to president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka, the decision to end James’ season prematurely stems from the groin injury that has been bugging him for much of the year. The Lakers cited a desire to “allow his groin to fully heal” as the main reason behind the decision.

