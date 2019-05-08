Tyronn Lue Is No Longer A Candidate To Be The Lakers Next Head Coach

Getty Image

Earlier in the week, Tyronn Lue appeared to be a lock to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

With Monty Williams taking the Suns job, the Lakers were getting deep into contract talks with Lue, as reports swirled about potential assistants that could be joining his staff. Those discussions about assistants apparently ended up being the downfall of negotiations, as the Lakers reportedly were pushing Jason Kidd to be an assistant, as was reported on Wednesday.

Shortly after reports the two sides had “reached an impasse” it became all but official that Lue was no longer a candidate. Tania Ganguli and Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported the two sides had “moved on” from talks, although each cites the other party as being the one that made the decision.