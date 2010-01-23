Lakers Vs. Knicks (Live Blog)

Black Mamba hits Broadway tonight. Fresh off a loss in Cleveland last night, Kobe Bryant and the Lakers at at Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks. Last time Kobe was here, he dropped 61 points on Mike D’Antoni’s squad. I will be blogging live throughout the game. From the locker room all the way until the final buzzer, I will try to give you guys an all-access angle to the game so keep refreshing your page. Feel free to ask questions throughout the game (in the comment box) and I’ll do my best to answer them. This promises to be an exciting evening people!

-The Lakers’ locker room is crazy. I’ve been to almost every Knicks home game this season and I haven’t seen as much media members as I’ve seen here tonight. Walking in, the first thing you notice is there’s no Kobe. He apparently dresses in the trainers room (where no media is allowed) In fact, he doesn’t even have a locker stall. There is a huge media scrum around the NYC homeboy Ron Artest.

-I briefly talked to Jordan Farmar. He was telling me having a ridiculous amount of media members in the locker room is nothing new. He says it’s far worse in NYC – the media capital of the world. I also talk to Luke Walton about Vegas. Five years ago, I gambled at the same table as him and Richard Jefferson and their Arizona teammate Jason Gardner. He says he remembers me, but I think he’s just trying to be polite.

-Some more interesting things about the Lakers’ locker room. D.J. Mbenga’s locker stall has a two-inch high wad of bills. Life is good, even when you’re the Lake Show’s 12th man.

-Both teams came out of the gate fast. Danilo Gallinari brought down the house near the end of the first quarter with his baseline dunk plus the hang.

-As expected the Lakers fans came in bunches. More people cheered him than booed him when he was introduced before the game. Even heard some MVP chants.

-With 2:36 to go in the first, David Lee already has 10 points and 6 boards.

-Ethan Hawke and Steve Schirripa are in the house.

-Two straight threes by Farmar to finish the first quarter.

-During the 1st quarter break a bunch of guys from the Jets were shown on the jumbotron like Braylon Edwards. The crowd goes nuts.

-With 9:12 to go in the second quarter, Kobe only has 5 points. Don’t think 61 is happening tonight.

–Jordan Hill is really putting in work. There’s 5:30 to go in the half and he already has 8 points and 6 rebounds.

-Ill Will aka Wilson Chandler has two alley-oop dunks already. Knicks only down 2 (53-55) to the defending champs.

–Bill Clinton is at midcourt talking about helping out the victims of Haiti. The Knicks players are on the sidelines watching Clinton being interviewed by ESPN’s Mike Breen. This is the most famous person I’ve ever seen in person. Even beats the time I walked past R Kelly on Rush Street in Chicago.

-The Knicks are not above acting like fans. Immediately after Clinton spoke, Nate Robinson and a bunch of other Knicks approached the former president to shake his hand and get a picture.

-Clinton also had a long talk with Derek Fisher and before he walked off the court, Clinton hugged Kobe.

-Play of the game: On a fast break with four minutes to go, Chris Duhon threaded the needle to David Lee and Lee finished with a one-handed, switch to two handed dunk.

-Not sure where Nate went, but he’s not on the bench. Larry Hughes is now in the game. He looks rusty, he’s only played a total of 8 minutes since January 1.

-I have decided that the Red Panda Acrobat is the best entertainer in the world. Google or YouTube her ASAP. An Asian woman on a 8-foot unicycle balanced a bunch of bowls on her feet, then kicked them up to balance on her head. I know that’s a terrible description, but trust me it was incredible. She is the midcourt entertainment before the fourth quarter. She got a partial standing ovation.