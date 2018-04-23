LeBron James Gets Just Enough Help In Game 4 To Even The Series With The Pacers

#2018 NBA Playoffs #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
04.22.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Midway through the fourth quarter it looked for all the world like the Cleveland Cavaliers were about to drop another game to Indiana after holding a double-digit lead. The Pacers stormed back from a 60-50 halftime deficit to take a three-point lead with six minutes to play (thanks in part to some Lance Stephenson shenanigans).

However, unlike in Game 1 and Game 3, it was the Pacers whose offense fell apart late. Indiana fell into the trap of playing isolation hero-ball down the stretch to no avail, while the Cavs got just enough from people not named LeBron James to escape with a win.

James had 32 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in what we’ve come to expect from him in a postseason game, but it was the performance of Kyle Korver with 18 points down the stretch that was the difference in this one. Korver connected on a pair of huge three-pointers and a couple free throws to help pick up the win.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSINDIANA PACERSLANCE STEPHENSONLeBron James

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 6 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP