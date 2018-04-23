Getty Image

Midway through the fourth quarter it looked for all the world like the Cleveland Cavaliers were about to drop another game to Indiana after holding a double-digit lead. The Pacers stormed back from a 60-50 halftime deficit to take a three-point lead with six minutes to play (thanks in part to some Lance Stephenson shenanigans).

However, unlike in Game 1 and Game 3, it was the Pacers whose offense fell apart late. Indiana fell into the trap of playing isolation hero-ball down the stretch to no avail, while the Cavs got just enough from people not named LeBron James to escape with a win.

James had 32 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in what we’ve come to expect from him in a postseason game, but it was the performance of Kyle Korver with 18 points down the stretch that was the difference in this one. Korver connected on a pair of huge three-pointers and a couple free throws to help pick up the win.