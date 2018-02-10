Getty Image

LaVar Ball hasn’t been doing the stuff that has made him such a polarizing figure lately. He’s not picking fights with anyone (well, at least anyone stateside), he’s not releasing sneakers that cost more than a monthly car payment, and he’s not trying to promote his basketball league that still doesn’t have too terribly many details.

Basically, while he’s been in Lithuania watching his two youngest sons hoop, Ball has kept a relatively low profile, aside from trying to get their coach fired and taking an ice bath next to Kevin Hart. But now, Ball is back, and he is ready to take over the hydration game.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, Ball’s next venture is — and I can’t believe I’m typing this, either — Big Baller Brand water. Even Rovell was skeptical of the news at first.