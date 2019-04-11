Getty Image

Dwyane Wade played his final home game in Miami on Tuesday night, but due to something of a scheduling snafu, he was on the road in Brooklyn for the last game of his career on the final night of the regular season on Wednesday.

Plenty of his friends were on hand, however, to help send him off, as the entire Banana Boat Crew — LeBron James, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony — descended on Barclays Center to see their buddy put the finishing touches on his Hall of Fame career.

During a sideline interview early in the first half, LeBron James was asked about his fondest memories of playing alongside Wade in Miami, and his answer may come as something of a surprise.