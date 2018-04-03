Getty Image

LeBron James Jr. is a rather interesting case when it comes to being the son of an all-time great basketball player. Sure, his life will always be in the spotlight because of his name and his dad, but the thing that makes Bronny so special is that he actually looks like he’s going to be really good at basketball some day.

Ok, that’s kind of unfair, because as a 13 year old, he is already pretty good. His highlight videos are adding to the hype that already surrounds Bronny, some of which can be attributed to the fact that his dad likes to use social media to promote his son’s game.

The latest example of this came on Monday, when James casually dropped a post on Instagram about Bronny. As it turns out, Bronny dropped a kid with a crossover during a game, and his dad wanted to see more sportsmanship out of his son than that. Although to be fair, King James understands that if you’re gonna pick someone up in the backcourt, you risk getting your ankles broken.