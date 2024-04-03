A rumor hit the internet on Tuesday afternoon that Bronny James decided to enter the transfer portal after one year at USC. The report itself wasn’t all that surprising, especially in light of Trojans coach Andy Enfield leaving to take the SMU job on the heels of a disastrous year.

The part that was a surprise, however, was how none of the major college athletics news breakers had it, and besides, it’d be so unlike the James family for big news to be announced by someone else. As such, after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday evening, LeBron James got asked about the whole thing. And after making sure to say he wasn’t sure where these rumors came from, he did admit that there are some big decisions on the horizon for his eldest son.

LeBron James says his son Bronny had some “tough decisions” coming up and the family will support him no matter what he decides. pic.twitter.com/1IgYFyEk81 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 3, 2024

“I don’t know where it came from,” James said. “But at the end of the day, Bronny’s his own man, he has some tough decisions to make, and when he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know, but as his family, we’ll support whatever he does.”

Bronny’s year at USC got off to an unfortunate start when he went into cardiac arrest during an offseason workout. While he was eventually able to make his way onto the floor in December, he frequently looked like a true freshman, as he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.