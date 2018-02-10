The Cleveland Cavaliers made it rain on Thursday, sending a half-dozen players elsewhere in trades and bringing in some intriguing talent in the form of George Hill, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson.
While virtually the entire league has weighed in on the transactions at this point, LeBron James arguably ranks at the top of the list when it comes to importance of how the moves were perceived and, on Friday, he weighed in to the assembled media in Atlanta. (via ESPN)
“It’s my job to get these guys integrated as fast as possible. I know the coaching staff and [coach] T Lue is going to do it as well, but it’s my job to get these guys on the same page with us where we want to accomplish what we want to do. I look forward to getting them here. … All four of them are pretty smart guys, and it should be fun.”
