Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers made it rain on Thursday, sending a half-dozen players elsewhere in trades and bringing in some intriguing talent in the form of George Hill, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson.

While virtually the entire league has weighed in on the transactions at this point, LeBron James arguably ranks at the top of the list when it comes to importance of how the moves were perceived and, on Friday, he weighed in to the assembled media in Atlanta. (via ESPN)