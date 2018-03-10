Getty Image

DeAndre Jordan might not exactly call it a revenge game, but he certainly showed the Cleveland Cavaliers what they’re missing out on Friday night. The Los Angeles Clippers forward had 20 points and a whopping 23 rebounds in a 116-102 win over the Cavs on a night where many Cleveland fans were left to wonder what could have been.

That’s because Jordan was a constant source of trade speculation for the Cavaliers for much of this season. Many expected Cleveland to swing a trade for Jordan, especially after the team essentially blew things up and traded Blake Griffin to Detroit.

But despite a lot of talk, and a late push by the Toronto Raptors, Jordan remained with the Clippers and faces an uncertain free agency this summer. Friday night’s performance against the Cavs could be billed as a game where Jordan was motivated to show the Cavs what they missed out on, but LeBron James didn’t view it like that.