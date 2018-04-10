LeBron James Reminded Enes Kanter And The Knicks He’s ‘King’ With A Special Pair Of Kicks

#Nike #LeBron James #New York Knicks
04.09.18 16 mins ago

Getty Image

It seems like it happened a long, long time ago, but earlier this season, one of the hottest feuds in the NBA occurred between LeBron James and the New York Knicks. Namely, James took umbrage with Knicks big man Enes Kanter‘s propensity for chirping on and off the court, with the Cavs star going as far to call himself the king of New York on his Instagram account after a chippy game between the teams.

James’ assertion of his status atop New York drew a response from Kanter, but it ultimately wasn’t the kind of thing that put Cleveland’s MVP candidate in his place or anything like that. The two teams are closing out the season with a doubleheader against one another, and Monday night’s game is the first time since the sides have faced off since their matchup earlier this year.

Before things tipped off, James decided to show off a special pair of LeBron 15s that he had on his feet. These surely look like they were special for this game, and intended to send a message to the Knicks’ big man.

