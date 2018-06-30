Getty Image

LeBron James officially chose not to opt in to his player option in Cleveland on Friday, which meant the free agency sweepstakes for LeBron had begun in earnest.

With James now on the market, all eyes turned to Los Angeles where the Lakers are locked in on trying to bring him in along with Kawhi Leonard in a trade from San Antonio. The LeBron deadline passing meant trade talks with the Spurs quieted a bit, as the urgency to get it done to ensure LeBron didn’t opt in was no longer there. That meant focus shifted to when LeBron would make his decision, and indications are it might be sooner than originally expected.

To make that decision LeBron flew in from his vacation in the Anguilla to Los Angeles on Saturday, which was recognized by a sleuth on NBA Twitter that tracked the private jet from Cleveland to Miami to Anguilla and found it would be en route to L.A.