LeBron James Revealed The Most Important Aspect Of His Free Agency Decision

04.08.18 35 mins ago

The (multi-)million-dollar question heading into this offseason is, of course, where LeBron James will end up. Only he knows the answer to that for sure, but that hasn’t stopped the rampant speculation, the rumor mongering, and the bold and thoroughly misguided predictions.

He’s been linked to L.A. in a number of these hypothetical scenarios, but Philly has also recently emerged as a potentially destination given the Sixers’ youth movement and the organization’s overall rosy outlook for the future. Coincidentally, both of these cities are also enmeshed in an ever-expanding billboard war unabashedly soliciting his services.

It’s a decision LeBron likely won’t arrive at until after the season, and one that will clearly hinge on several considerations, not the least of which is how the new-look Cavs perform when the playoffs start later this month. But according to LeBron, two main priorities will ultimately determine what his future holds.

