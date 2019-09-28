ESPN

LeBron James Challenged Gabrielle Union To A Bet Over Saturday’s Nebraska-Ohio State Game

The college football slate on Saturday night isn’t particularly exciting, but one potentially intriguing game involves the fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes traveling to Lincoln to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Buckeyes look like a national title contender, and while Nebraska has lost already this season, the Husker faithful hope they can do to Ohio State what Purdue did to them last year — ride an explosive offense, aggressive defense, and hostile home crowd to a win.

We’ll have to wait until this evening to see what happens, but you can guarantee that LeBron James and Gabrielle Union will be paying close attention to this one. This is because James is a well-documented Buckeye fan, while Union is from Nebraska and loves Husker football. As such, LeBron wanted to know if Union and Dwyane Wade were interested in a friendly wager.

Union was 100 percent on board with what James proposed, asking if he’d be willing to put a Taco Tuesday on the line.

There’s been no word from James on whether or not he’s into this bet, but Wade — who, of course, went to Marquette — does not want to be caught in the middle of all this.

Wade did still join Union on the College GameDay set on Saturday morning, where the pair served as guest pickers.

You can probably guess how this one ends: Union picked her Huskers to come out on top, even if GameDay‘s Lee Corso disagreed.

It’s an admittedly tall task for Nebraska — the Buckeyes are 17-point favorites — but perhaps they’ll be motivated knowing that there are potentially tacos on the line.

