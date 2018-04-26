LeBron’s Game-Winner Against The Pacers Was Eerily Similar To His 2009 Shot To Beat Orlando

Something “magical” happened in Game 5 of the Cavs-Pacers’ opening-round series on Wednesday night in Cleveland. With just seconds remaining, LeBron James came up huge on consecutive possessions for his team, first pinning Victor Oladipo’s layup attempt against the glass on defense (which almost certainly appeared to be a goaltend), then following that up with a miraculous game-winning buzzer-beater to give the Cavs a 3-2 series edge.

If that final play seemed familiar to you, it’s because it wasn’t the first time LeBron gave the NBA world the type of storybook ending that is typically the purview of the dream makers over at Disney. We’ve all seen this movie before – not at Disney World, exactly – but against the Orlando Magic back in 2009.

It seems that, when it comes to do-or-die postseason moments, LeBron likes to follow a familiar script, as evidenced by this side-by-side video comparison of his shot Wednesday night versus his one to win Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Orlando almost a decade ago.

