Getty Image

As writers, we all have our go-to phrases and comparisons when we want to really drive home a point. We can often rely too heavily on these, and too often. We have to do our best to keep ourselves in check, and when we can’t, that’s when the editors have to step up and reel us back in.

But every now and then, you stumble across a metaphor that is just so good, so apt, that you just have to trot it out every chance you get. For LeBron James, that comparison happens to be instant oatmeal.

LeBron and the Lakers kicked off their season on Thursday night in Portland against the Blazers, and though they showed some promising signs, the young squad still isn’t quite where they need to be to pick up a difficult road win. The Blazers were eventually able to overcome LA’s hot start to eke out a gritty 129-119 win that was closer than the score might suggest.