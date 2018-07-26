LeBron James And Kevin Love Reunited For A Workout In Las Vegas

Getty Image

LeBron James unsurprisingly won’t attend the upcoming USA Basketball mini-camp in Las Vegas but that, of course, does not mean that the best player in the universe won’t be putting in work over the summer. In fact, James was captured working out with a now-former teammate in Sin City, with Kevin Love passing word along via his Instagram feed.

Love was recently in the news as a result of a massive contract extension with the Cavaliers and that comes on the heels of Cleveland reportedly passing on several trade offers in the recent past with an eye toward keeping him in the fold. While James and Love didn’t always appear to be the best of friends in Cleveland, Love wished him well with a heart-felt sentiment when James inked his deal in Los Angeles and the presence of a dual workout in late July leans into that friendship.

It has to be said that players around the league always seem to be pairing up for workouts during the off-season, almost regardless of off-court relationship. Still, Love is in town for the upcoming mini-camp and there is no one better (on the planet) to prepare with than the new centerpiece of the Lakers.