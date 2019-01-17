LeBron Was Drinking Wine With Kevin Love When Kyrie Irving Called Him

Getty Image

The former Big 3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers are now scattered about the league, with LeBron James in Los Angeles, Kyrie Irving in Boston, and Kevin Love the lone one remaining in Cleveland.

While it seems to be all love between Love and his former teammates, the relationship between Kyrie and LeBron has been questionable since the point guard asked for a trade out of Cleveland, pushing his way to Boston. Part of the reason Irving wanted a trade from the Cavs was to get out from under the shadow of LeBron and get a chance to prove himself as the top star on a team, something that would never happen as long as he was with James.

In Boston, he has that chance, albeit on a very talented basketball team, but he’s learned this year exactly how difficult being “the guy” can be. Irving has recently taken to calling out his young teammates after poor efforts and begging them to put in consistent effort needed to win a championship, which is very reminiscent of the motivational tactics of one LeBron James. Over the weekend, those similarities became clear to Irving too, who revealed recently that he called LeBron to discuss the difficulties of leadership and to apologize for once being that young, stubborn player who didn’t want to listen.