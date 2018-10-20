Getty Image

LeBron James trusts the process, even if he didn’t join the Philadelphia 76ers this summer during his free agency. Instead, James is a Los Angeles Laker, and despite high hopes for how his tenure will go with his new squad, there are a number of challenges that exist with this particular squad. The Lakers have to fold James and a whole bunch of veterans into a roster that is primarily built around guys with, at most, three years of NBA experience.

There will be a process the team follows in Los Angeles, one that very likely could involve some growing pains in the loaded Western Conference. James seems to understand this, and in addition to his belief that a successful season doesn’t necessarily involve a title, the All-NBA forward expressed his belief that the team is going to do a ton of learning over the course of the year.

“There’s a lot of excitement today,” James said at the Lakers’ morning shootaround, per Silver Screen and Roll. “A lot of excitement for our fans I believe, from the city. We’re excited to showcase to our fans what we’ve been working on for the last month.