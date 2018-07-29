Lakers on Twitter

For the past four weeks, LeBron James has been seen but not heard after joining the Los Angeles Lakers. We’ve known that his first scheduled public appearance wouldn’t be until this week at the opening of his I Promise school in Akron, Ohio, but there was hope that he might pop up and speak about his free agency decision before then.

Instead, we’ve had false alarms in the form of a pizza party that he skipped to hang out in his pool, a Vegas Summer League appearance, and he’s been very visible on the grassroots hoops circuit watching his son Bronny in tournaments. Through all of that, he’s kept quiet about his decision to join the Lakers, but on Sunday his silence was finally broken.

Ahead of Monday’s grand opening of the I Promise school, James released a video on his Uninterrupted platform that explained exactly how excited he was about what he believes will be one of the crowning achievements of his life to open up a school. After explaining what it means to him to be able to give back to the community that made him who he is and to help kids that he knows exactly the struggles their going through on a day-to-day existence, James spoke about the bittersweet timing of it all. It was then that LeBron offered his first comments about his move to L.A. and why joining the Lakers was a “dream come true” for him.