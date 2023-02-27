The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a key (and improbable) win over the Mavericks on Sunday in Dallas, erasing a 27-point deficit to move within one game of the Pelicans for the 10th spot in the West and the all-important final play-in position.

However, after the game there was considerable concern about LeBron James’ status going forward after he went down in the late third quarter with a right foot injury on a drive. James was heard on the broadcast telling Anthony Davis he heard a pop, but would tighten his shoe, walk it off, and stay in the game to help the Lakers’ comeback effort.

🚨#Lakers superstar LeBron James said he heard his right ankle "pop" after this play late in the 3rd quarter vs. the #Mavs. LeBron remained in the game but did have a noticeable limp post-game. We will monitor this at https://t.co/SANDkdLNP0 pic.twitter.com/bjIW9aWQIb — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) February 27, 2023

After the game, James had a bit of a limp and the Lakers said they would monitor how he was feeling, and on Monday we learned the injury was at least significant enough to keep him out of their next game in Memphis against the Grizzlies. The official injury report for L.A. had James listed as OUT with “right foot soreness” while D’Angelo Russell remains doubtful with an ankle sprain. Given the ground the Lakers still have to make up in the West, James’ status looms large for how they’ll navigate this closing stretch of the season. Facing the Grizzlies, who have found their stride again of late, without James is a tall task, but the optimistic view is he is choosing to sit out the first of a back-to-back and could return as soon as Wednesday. That is when the Lakers will face the Thunder in OKC and then have the Timberwolves on Friday back home in L.A., with every game against West foes crucial for their playoff and play-in hopes.

UPDATE: Unfortunately it seems James’ absence on Tuesday will not simply be a precautionary measure, but the start of what could be a prolonged absence for the star, as the Lakers are bracing for James to miss “multiple weeks” potentially.

James miraculously played through the injury that is now expected to require multiple opinions, sources said, and the Lakers are bracing for his absence to be multiple weeks. https://t.co/zuovQ2wVzc — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2023

That, of course, would be a significant blow to L.A.’s playoff hopes, as the regular season only has a touch over five more weeks remaining. James provided an update on his Instagram story as well, simply noting that it “fkn sucks” with a pic of his foot in a compression sock propped up in the hotel.