LeBron James’ Lakers Shorts Cost $500 And Are Predictably Sold Out

LeBron James made his Los Angeles Lakers debut on Sunday afternoon … kind of. James made his first public appearance since his decision to join the Lakers two weeks ago when he popped up at the team’s Summer League game against the Detroit Pistons, which understandably turned heads in Las Vegas and around the league.

Part of the reason there was so much buzz was because of James’ fashion choice as he made his way to the Thomas & Mack Center. James strolled into the arena and in his courtside seats while wearing a pair of purple and yellow shorts with the purple Lakers script written across the front of them.

The shorts themselves are fire, and James made something of a statement by wearing them during his first public appearance as a Laker. And of course, because they were Lakers gear and James was rocking them, they sold out incredibly quickly, despite the fact that they held a hefty price tag.

