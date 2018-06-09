LeBron ‘Pretty Much Played With A Broken Hand’ After Punching A Board After Game 1

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.09.18 2 hours ago 9 Comments

Getty Image

LeBron James averaged 34 points, 10 assists, and 8.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors swept them in four games to take home second straight title.

His production, at least as a scorer, tapered off significantly after Game 1, as he scored 29, 33, and 23 points in the final three games of the series after a 51-point outburst. His effectiveness and efficiency went down, and there may be a reason beyond just the overwhelming Warriors defense for why that was.

After Game 4, Sam Amick of USA Today reported James had suffered a severe bone bruise following Game 1 that he had been playing through, and that the injury was of his own doing after punching a board after that brutal Game 1 loss.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLeBron James

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 14 hours ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP