LeBron James averaged 34 points, 10 assists, and 8.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors swept them in four games to take home second straight title.

His production, at least as a scorer, tapered off significantly after Game 1, as he scored 29, 33, and 23 points in the final three games of the series after a 51-point outburst. His effectiveness and efficiency went down, and there may be a reason beyond just the overwhelming Warriors defense for why that was.

After Game 4, Sam Amick of USA Today reported James had suffered a severe bone bruise following Game 1 that he had been playing through, and that the injury was of his own doing after punching a board after that brutal Game 1 loss.