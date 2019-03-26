LeBron James Praised Chris Bosh Ahead Of The Heat Retiring His Jersey

Getty Image

The Miami Heat are honoring one of the best to ever wear their uniform on Tuesday night. Chris Bosh, who suited up for the squad from 2010-16, will have his jersey retired by the organization when Miami takes on the Orlando Magic. It’s somewhat bittersweet, because Bosh is only 35 and saw his NBA career end before he wanted due to medical issues, but it’s a deserved honor for one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Bosh joined the Heat to form the Big Three with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. The former still suits up for the franchise before he retires at the end of the season, meaning he’ll be in attendance for the ceremony. The latter, however, is in Los Angeles on Tuesday night for his Lakers’ game against the Washington Wizards.

Still, James made it a point to celebrate Bosh on social media before his big evening, tweeting out his appreciation for the future Hall of Fame big man.