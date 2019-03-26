LeBron James Praised Chris Bosh Ahead Of The Heat Retiring His Jersey

Associate Editor
03.26.19

Getty Image

The Miami Heat are honoring one of the best to ever wear their uniform on Tuesday night. Chris Bosh, who suited up for the squad from 2010-16, will have his jersey retired by the organization when Miami takes on the Orlando Magic. It’s somewhat bittersweet, because Bosh is only 35 and saw his NBA career end before he wanted due to medical issues, but it’s a deserved honor for one of the greatest players in franchise history.

Bosh joined the Heat to form the Big Three with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. The former still suits up for the franchise before he retires at the end of the season, meaning he’ll be in attendance for the ceremony. The latter, however, is in Los Angeles on Tuesday night for his Lakers’ game against the Washington Wizards.

Still, James made it a point to celebrate Bosh on social media before his big evening, tweeting out his appreciation for the future Hall of Fame big man.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#LeBron James
TAGSCHRIS BOSHLeBron JamesMIAMI HEAT
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 10 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP