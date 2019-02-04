LeBron James Wasn’t Happy Travis Scott Only Performed ‘Sicko Mode’ At The Super Bowl

Associate Editor
02.03.19

Getty Image

While Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl halftime show this year, Adam Levine and co. were joined by a few friends. Big Boi appeared towards the end to perform portions of “Kryptonite (I’m On It)” and “The Way You Move,” which ruled, while Travis Scott did “Sicko Mode” with a little intro help from SpongeBob SquarePants.

Maroon 5 getting the lion’s share of the time on the stage was hardly surprising, but Scott only getting one song was something that made the rapper’s fans a little upset. Among those who wanted more out of Scott was LeBron James, as the Los Angeles Lakers star hopped onto Twitter during the halftime show and seemed a little bummed at what was going down.

Most notably, James was curious as to Scott showing up for a mere minute or so.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Super Bowl#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesSUPER BOWLTravis Scott

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 2 days ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP