While Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl halftime show this year, Adam Levine and co. were joined by a few friends. Big Boi appeared towards the end to perform portions of “Kryptonite (I’m On It)” and “The Way You Move,” which ruled, while Travis Scott did “Sicko Mode” with a little intro help from SpongeBob SquarePants.

Maroon 5 getting the lion’s share of the time on the stage was hardly surprising, but Scott only getting one song was something that made the rapper’s fans a little upset. Among those who wanted more out of Scott was LeBron James, as the Los Angeles Lakers star hopped onto Twitter during the halftime show and seemed a little bummed at what was going down.

Most notably, James was curious as to Scott showing up for a mere minute or so.