Getty Image

While LeBron James and Lonzo Ball only recently became teammates, this isn’t the first time the two have crossed paths. Most notably, James and Ball faced off against one another last season, and after the game, the then-Cavaliers star pulled the rookie guard aside and gave him some advice about … something.

James pulled his jersey over his mouth while he spoke to Ball, and while on-court microphones eventually caught what he said (much to the former MVP’s chagrin), neither player had ever revealed what was said that night.

But in an appearance on the “Mason and Ireland” podcast this week, James was asked about his chat with the then-rookie, and he let it be known that there’s only one person who defines Lonzo Ball.