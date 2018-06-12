Getty Image

LeBron James has achieved just about everything there is as an individual in the NBA. He has multiple MVP awards, Finals MVPs, a scoring title, and is steadily climbing the all-time lists for points, rebounds, assists, and more.

So, when James looks forward as he gets set to continue his career, it’s a fair question to ask what are his priorities. We’ve heard from many, including James, talk about his upcoming free agency decision and how it will be an indicator of exactly what matters the most to him right now. It could be championships, it could be money, it could be loyalty to his hometown, it could be setting up his future after basketball, or it could be any combination of those things.

Whatever he does, we know his family is a top priority as he mentioned that after the Finals and Dwyane Wade echoed that sentiment when asked about LeBron’s upcoming decision. It’s not just about being comfortable and making sure his wife and kids are happy, but setting them all up to succeed at their highest level. Because when it comes to James’ dream, the thing fueling him right now to continue his career for years to come is his desire to one day share the court with his son, LeBron James Jr.