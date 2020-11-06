King Von, an up-and-coming rapper from Chicago, passed away on Friday morning in Atlanta. According to reporting out of Georgia, Von’s death came a few days after he was critically injured in an altercation at a lounge that led to gunshots. Two others were fatally shot.

Tributes from across the world of music have come in throughout the day in memory of Von, who was viewed as a promising up-and-comer and an individual who Lil Durk viewed as his “twin.” A little later in the day, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James decided to join in with the chorus in paying tribute to Von, tweeting that the 26-year-old rapper’s music was a way that he was able to bond with his sons, Bronny and Bryce. James was also the latest person to lament that the passing came before Von was able to break through and do great things.

Damn Rest Easy Von! Bronny, Bryce and I rocked with his music and story telling! The kid had a damn good future ahead of him. My prayers and blessings to his family. 🙏🏾 #LeVonJames #KingVon — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 6, 2020

Earlier this year, Von dropped an album which paid tribute to the reigning NBA Finals MVP with its name and album artwork. Titled Levon James, the release featured an image of Von doing James’ signature chalk toss pregame routine while wearing a purple and gold jersey. His latest studio album, Welcome to O’Block, dropped at the end of October.