A San Francisco Brewery Released A Beer Called ‘LeBron’s Tears’

The Golden State Warriors are long past being able to do the “nobody believed in us” thing when they win NBA titles. They’ve won a lot, really — three in four years counts as a lot.

All this success, of course, breeds haters, or at least perceived haters, and the Warriors always seem like they have fun responding. For example, Draymond Green once again trolled the Cleveland Cavaliers with a championship parade shirt that poked fun at memes spawned by LeBron and the Cavs. It’s weird, but makes for decent content.

Even those who like the Warriors but aren’t directly affiliated with the team have taken to troll. It’s not enough to be a fan of one of the best teams ever, you’ve got to put it to the Cavaliers for having the misfortune of playing the Warriors in the NBA Finals. And as a result, a San Francisco beer company has released a special beer to troll James.