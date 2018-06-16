A San Francisco Brewery Released A Beer Called ‘LeBron’s Tears’

#Golden State Warriors #LeBron James
06.16.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are long past being able to do the “nobody believed in us” thing when they win NBA titles. They’ve won a lot, really — three in four years counts as a lot.

All this success, of course, breeds haters, or at least perceived haters, and the Warriors always seem like they have fun responding. For example, Draymond Green once again trolled the Cleveland Cavaliers with a championship parade shirt that poked fun at memes spawned by LeBron and the Cavs. It’s weird, but makes for decent content.

Even those who like the Warriors but aren’t directly affiliated with the team have taken to troll. It’s not enough to be a fan of one of the best teams ever, you’ve got to put it to the Cavaliers for having the misfortune of playing the Warriors in the NBA Finals. And as a result, a San Francisco beer company has released a special beer to troll James.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#LeBron James
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLeBron James

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 1 day ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.11.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP