Draymond Green Trash Talked Tristan Thompson During The Warriors’ Championship Parade

#Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green #Cleveland Cavaliers
Associate Editor
06.12.18

Getty Image

While Jordan Bell and Nick Young might be the MVPs of the Golden State Warriors’ 2018 championship parade, Draymond Green is reminding everyone that he ramps things up to another level while celebrating a title. You already know about his shirt that swiped at LeBron James, but during the ceremony, Green decided to target another Cavalier: Tristan Thompson.

Green and Thompson went at it during and after Game 1 the NBA Finals, and apparently, Green wanted to use his parade platform to get the last laugh. He went on a little tangent about how the Warriors are “cut from a different cloth,” which eventually led to him telling a story about the end of the Finals.

While it seemed like Green was going to keep the Cavs player in question in this story anonymous, uh, he didn’t.

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSTristan Thompson

