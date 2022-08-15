When Liz Cambage signed with the Los Angeles Sparks this offseason, it was in hopes of bringing L.A. back into the playoff conversation in the WNBA. However, a tumultuous season in L.A. ensued, with coach and general manager Derek Fisher getting fired, reports of internal drama and turmoil, and ultimately Cambage agreeing to a contract divorce with the team as they fell shy of the playoffs, losing nine of their last 10 games.

We still don’t know exactly what happened between Cambage and the organization, as there were reports of frustration from the team that Cambage “quit” on the team, which were unsurprisingly denied by the star’s camp. On Monday, Cambage released a public statement that didn’t offer any further detail on the situation, but did make a major announcement that she was going to “step away” from the league, calling for the WNBA to create “safer environments and a stronger support system for players.”

Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I’m honored to have shared the court with such amazing ladies for as long as we did. I’m sorry to have left abruptly and I wish it would have ended on a different note. I’ve decided to step away from the league for the time being and I’m hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players. While I’ll miss rocking the purple and gold, I’ll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors. Thank you to all my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with 💖💫

Cambage notes she will wait to address “past rumors,” which isn’t just about what happened in L.A., but also her alleged use of a racial slur towards the Nigerian national team that led to her departure from the Australian national team last year. All told, it has been a rocky year-plus for the former All-Star and it’s unclear what her future holds in the WNBA as she plans to take some time away from the league.