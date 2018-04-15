Getty Image

The weird and wild saga of Kawhi Leonard saw its latest chapter on Saturday afternoon when, well, no one saw Kawhi Leonard. Despite the fact that the San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their opening round series, Leonard was nowhere to be found. He wasn’t on San Antonio’s bench, nor was he sitting in the crowd.

When put up against the fact that Steph Curry was in the crowd cheering on his teammates en route to a win, it was certainly a strange sight to behold. Perhaps this game will just be an outlier and he’ll end up being there eventually, whether it be for Game 2 or once things move back to San Antonio.

But as Sam Amick wrote in USA TODAY Sports, this absence was the latest instance regarding Leonard that piqued the interest of executives around the league. Apparently, teams are monitoring whether the ongoing saga between Leonard and the Spurs, and are intrigued as to whether San Antonio will give him a contract extension this summer or if he’ll be put on the trade block.