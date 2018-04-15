The Clippers Reportedly Plan On Putting A Trade Package Together If Kawhi Leonard Becomes Available

#2018 NBA Playoffs #San Antonio Spurs #Los Angeles Clippers
04.14.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The weird and wild saga of Kawhi Leonard saw its latest chapter on Saturday afternoon when, well, no one saw Kawhi Leonard. Despite the fact that the San Antonio Spurs faced off against the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their opening round series, Leonard was nowhere to be found. He wasn’t on San Antonio’s bench, nor was he sitting in the crowd.

When put up against the fact that Steph Curry was in the crowd cheering on his teammates en route to a win, it was certainly a strange sight to behold. Perhaps this game will just be an outlier and he’ll end up being there eventually, whether it be for Game 2 or once things move back to San Antonio.

But as Sam Amick wrote in USA TODAY Sports, this absence was the latest instance regarding Leonard that piqued the interest of executives around the league. Apparently, teams are monitoring whether the ongoing saga between Leonard and the Spurs, and are intrigued as to whether San Antonio will give him a contract extension this summer or if he’ll be put on the trade block.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#San Antonio Spurs#Los Angeles Clippers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsKAWHI LEONARDLos Angeles Clipperssan antonio spurs

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 3 days ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP