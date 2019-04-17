Getty Image

Luke Walton is now the head coach of the Sacramento Kings and, even before he took his new job, most assumed the Los Angeles Lakers would be hiring a new voice in the aftermath of a disastrous 2018-19 campaign. Then, the Magic Johnson saga happened and, in a hurry, the Lakers and Walton officially parted ways, setting the stage for the hiring process to begin.

While there is plenty of front office intrigue with regard to the way the Lakers are generally operating, Marc Stein of The New York Times weighed in with interesting insight on Tuesday evening. In short, he shed light on a trio of candidates and the headliner, former Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue, seemingly is accompanied with some noteworthy baggage concerning the team’s best player.